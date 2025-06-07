‘VetriNichayam’ as HDBFS Joins Kovai Kings as Official Lending Partner

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – HDB Financial Services Ltd. (HDBFS), has partnered with Lyca Kovai Kings as the Official Lending Partner for the 2025 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). As part of the association, HDBFS logo will feature prominently on the right chest of the teams jersey.

This strategic partnership between HDBFS and Lyca Kovai Kings reinforces the idea that with the right support, every aspiration can become a reality. Together, they aim to champion the spirit of victory, both on and off the cricket field, bringing the promise of ‘VetriNichayam’ to life for countless customers.

HDB Financial Services Emerging Markets and Gold Loans Head S.Sathya Ramanan – said, “We are pleased to team up with Lyca Kovai Kings, a team that personifies competence and winning. ‘VetriNichayam’ is not just a campaign—it’s a promise to our customers to unlock their true potential. Whether it’s a dream business, a home renovation, or a personal milestone, our range of lending solutions is here to make every win possible.”

Kovai Kings Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to have HDBFS onboard. Their commitment to enabling progress mirrors the values our team stands for. With their support, we look forward to delivering not just great cricket but also inspiration to individuals chasing their own wins across Tamil Nadu.”

TNPL offers HDBFS a powerful platform for integrated engagement with its customers. This involves significant on-ground impact, especially through dedicated activations in high-traffic regional Large Format Retail (LFR) outlets and dynamic consumer interactions during match-day events at stadiums across Tamil Nadu. As part of this comprehensive approach, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) has unveiled attractive new offers encompassing its diverse product portfolio which includes Loan Against Property, Business Loans, Consumer Durables, ensuring a solution for every aspiration.