VGM Foundation and Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Blood Bank in Coimbatore on World Blood Donor Day

Covai Post Network

In a significant step toward strengthening Coimbatore’s healthcare infrastructure,Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), in association with the VGM Foundation, inaugurated the KVB VGM Foundation Blood Bank at the 150 bedded VGM Multi-Speciality Hospital, Trichy Road, Coimbatore.

The inauguration was held on World Blood Donor Day, with Pavankumar Giriyappanavar,IAS, District Collector, Coimbatore, presiding over the ceremony as Chief Guest alongside Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of KVB.

Tamil Nadu currently collects close to 8.93 lakh units of blood annually, with Coimbatore alone housing over 750 hospitals and 5,000 inpatient beds. While voluntary donation rates are commendable, the region continues to witness shortages, especially during emergencies, trauma cases, and for rare blood types. The new blood bank aims to address this gap through technology-led efficiency, trained personnel, and community outreach.

“The 1,800 sq. ft. facility is one of the most modern blood banks in the region, equipped with advanced technology for collection, component separation, apheresis, storage, and screening, in compliance with stringent regulatory standards for safety, quality and efficiency. It is designed to cater to both emergency and routine needs of patients across Coimbatore and surrounding districts, playing a crucial role in critical care, surgeries, trauma cases, oncology, haematological disorders, and maternal emergencies” said Dr.Suman.CPS- Medical Director and Head of Orthopaedics ,VGM Hospital.Coimbatore.

The initiative brings together the medical excellence of VGM Hospital, a renowned multispecialty centre, and the strong community commitment of KarurVysya Bank, marking a meaningful CSR collaboration aimed at strengthening healthcare resilience in the region.

Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank, said:

“With Coimbatore’s healthcare infrastructure evolving rapidly, ensuring access to safe blood has become more important than ever. Today’s inauguration of the KVB VGM Foundation Blood Bank, coupled with our formal launch of KVB Aarogya, our comprehensive health and wellness programme, reflects our dedication to supporting both immediate needs and long-term community well-being.”

Speaking at the press meet, Dr. V.G. Mohan Prasad, Chairman of VGM Hospital and President of the VGM Blood Centre initiative, said: “This blood centre is not just a facility; it’s a movement to create awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation. With increasing demand and the need for safe blood, we are proud to bring this facility to the people of Coimbatore.

Our vision is to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of blood. Woth modern equipment, trained staff, and a vision for 24/7 availability, the centre aims to eliminate last minute need for blood thereby improving patient across medical disciplines.”

The launch event also featured a voluntary blood donation camp with active participation from donors, including KVB’s employees, reinforcing the bank’s focus on community-first initiatives under its CSR programme. As part of the launch ‘Give Blood, Give Hope, together we save lives’ campaign was unveiled under the leadership of Dr. V. G. Mohan Prasad. “The campaign includes awareness drives across schools, colleges, industries, and corporate offices in and around Coimbatore. The goal of the campaign is to channelise voluntary blood donation, donor education, safety protocols in blood donation and importance of component separation” said Dr.Mithra Prasad– Hepatologist and Head of Liver & Kidney Transplant,VGM Hospital.Coimbatore.

Monthly donation drives, public education sessions, and a donor appreciation wall at the blood center will continue to celebrate and motivate regular donors.