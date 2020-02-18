Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend Shivarathri celebrations at Isha, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tight security cover will be thrown in and around the city during the one-day visit of Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu on February 21, during which he would attend the Mahashivarathri celebrations organised at Isha Yoga Centre, some 25 Kms from here.

Naidu is expected to arrive in the city around 12 Noon on that day and will straight away go to Isha by helicopter as per the initial travel plan.

Security will be tightened across the 25 Kms stretch, as Naidu is expected to return to the city by road in the night and halt at Circuit House, police sources said.

The Mahashivratri celebrations will commence at 6 P. M and go on till 6 AM the next day, in front of 112-feet tall Adiyogi statue where Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will join thousands of people from all over the world in the nightlong celebrations.

The highlight of this year’s event will be performances by musicians from around the world as Anthony Dasan, famous Tamil folk musician and Karthik, acclaimed playback singer who has sung in many south Indian languages will be performing at the event.

Parthiv Gohil and Adithya Gadvi, two renowned Gujrati playback singers, are also set to enrapture the people with their performances, Isha sources said.

Adding to the festivities, ‘Kabir Cafe’, the band named after the famous poet Kabir, will also take to the stage at the event along with drummers from Lebanon.

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, celebrations will include Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Satsang and midnight meditation with Sadhguru, and a spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam.

The celebrations will be telecast on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.