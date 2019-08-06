  • Download mobile app
06 Aug 2019
Travel

Coimbatore

Video of TC trying to kick Covai passenger goes viral

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2019

Coimbatore : The video of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation ticket checking inspector trying to kick a 60-year-old male passenger while getting down from the bus in the city has gone viral.

The incident, which attracted the wrath of other passengers, occurred around 7 PM Monday, when the inspector, Ravi, sought to check the ticket of a senior citizen getting down from the Bus Number 5 in Gandhipuram.

When the old man told the official that the ticket was with his wife, who was also getting down, Ravi got infuriated and started abusing him and tried to kick him, much to the shock of the public there

A few media persons rushed to the spot and argued with the official, who after scolding them, managed to escape.

Though the issue was taken up with senior Corporation officials, no action was taken..

