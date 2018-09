Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Vijaya Bank, Bengaluru defeated ICF- Chennai 91-51 in the inaugural match of 54th All India Basket Ball Tournament for men for PSG Trophy, which began here today.

The winners led 54-23 at half time.

B K Anilkumar and M Harish played well fior the winners by potting 13 each points, while C Praveenkumar scored 22 points for the losing team.

In the second match, Indian Railway beat Kochi Customs 64-59. In another match Income Tax (chennai) defeated IAF 70-61.