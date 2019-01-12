Vintage car and bikes on show at Covai Vizha

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As many as 24 vintage cars including Morris-eight series and Ford jeep of 1958 model, were part of Heritage car show organised on Saturday as part of 11th edition of 'Covai Vizha' (Coimbatore Festival) here.

Triumph Herald belong to the year 1962, Volks wagon beetle of 1957, Fiat Classic of 1961, Ford A-of 1929, VAUX hall WYVERA of 1952, Pull man MERCIDEES BENZ–LIMOUSINE of 1974 were major attraction at the show, witnessed by old and younger generation.

The Chevrolet of 1939 a large mega size car with 15 foot length, Ford belong to year 1946 also a large size car, Plymouth Belvedere of 1957 were some of the other cars which were cynosure of eyes.

Seven vintage bikes were also on display at the show, which include Yezdi Road King, Yezdi Monarch, Yezdi D-250cc classic, Java-250cc,