Viral video of leopard chasing dog causes panic

Coimbatore : Forest department is checking the veracity of a video in which a leopard was chasing a dog reportedly in Madukkarai on the city outskirts, which has gone viral in the social media Friday.

The residents in the area woke up after hearing about the viral video, which clearly showed the leopard chasing the dog for nearly 100 metres and mauling it, at the shooting range in Madukkarai.

The villagers had already complained about the movements of an animal, after they found local dogs and cattle attacked in the last six months.

Since the video created panic-like situation among the residents, the forest department is checking the veracity of the video, department sources said.