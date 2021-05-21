Virtual flower show begins in Ooty garden

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: By way of making the best of a bad situation, a Flower Show sans visitors, was set in motion at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty on Friday.

With the 2020 Flower Show having been put on hold, due to the pandemic and ultimately ending up as a virtual event, it was hoped that the

2021 edition, would be a grand affair, particularly with a new government in place. However,it too,fell a victim to the virus crisis, disappointing many, particularly the hundreds of horticulture workers, who had toiled for months together to convert the venue into a riot of colours.

Hence in recognition of the efforts put in and keeping in view the popularity of the annual floral carnival,the State Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran,inaugurated a ‘Flower Show in Virtual Mode’ today.

Speaking on the occasion,the Minister said that it will go on for five days.

Adverting to the role of the event in promoting tourism in the Nilgiris,he pointed out that normally it attracted about 1.50 lakh

tourists.The total number of visitors to the garden during a year was around 30 lakhs.This year 25,000 potted plants had been displayed

while the total number of plants was about five lakhs. Among the flowers in full bloom were dahlia, salvia,delphinium, phlox, verbena,

aster and petunia. Some new varieties had also been introduced. People everywhere can get a visual treat through virtual mode and social media, he added.

Among those present were the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,MLAs Mr.R.Ganesh and Mr.Pon Jayaseelan and the Joint Director of Horticulture Mr.Sivasubramaniam Samraj.

At the show what caught one’s eye was a floral appeal which read, “Covid-19 Vaccinate Yourself’.