Vote in a free and fair manner, says Nilgiris Collector

D.Radhakrishnan







Udhagamandalam: With the 2021 elections to the three assembly constituencies in the Nilgiris less than a month away, the district administration has moved into top gear to ensure that they are successfully conducted.

According the highest priority to ensuring a hundred percent voter turnout, the Nilgiris Collector and District Election Officer Ms.J.Innocent Divya has stepped up efforts to enhance awareness among the people about the importance of exercising their franchise. Focus was on areas where the voter turnout was low in the last elections.

In tune with this a two-wheeler rally organised by the Mahalir Thittam was flagged off at Finger Post in the Udhagamandalam assembly constituency by Ms.Divya.She also took part in a signature campaign and witnessed a rangoli competition in which members of self help groups participated.

Later the Collector spent some time at a cultural programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra at the Central bus stand and pasted voter awareness stickers on some auto rickshaws.

Later she said that apart from increasing the voter turnout, the stress of the administration was on educating voters about the need to cast their votes in a free and fair manner.

Earlier the Collector supervised the first randomization of Electronic Voting Machines at the election secretariat in the additional collectorate. Among those present were representatives of various recognised political parties.