Covai Post Network

The Election Commission of India has introduced the e-EPIC system for online download (e-EPIC) of voter ID cards. By this method, the voter ID card can be easily downloaded and printed on the Android processor and website.

As a first step, voters who have been newly added to the voter list through voter card deregistration and enrollment special camps can download their voter ID card from the website http://volersportal.eci.gov.in and through the Voters’ Helpline App processor.