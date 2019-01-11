  • Download mobile app
January 11, 2019
Coimbatore

VP appraised of the need to have original proposal for airport expansion

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2019

Coimbatore : Kongu Global Forum (KGF), working for the development of the region comprising eight western districts of Tamil Nadu, appraised Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu the need to take up the expansion of city airport in as originally proposed 625 acres, which has now now reduced to 365 acres.

KGF Chairman, A Shaktivel who met Naidu at Delhi on Friday, in a representation said that the reduction of the quantum of land acquisition will adversely affect the future requirements of the region as larger and wide bodied aircraft will not be able to operate due to lack of infrastructure.

Stating that the acquisition proposal was reduced to 365 Acres due to various reasons which would not fulfill the actual requirement for the expansion of the airport, Shaktivel said that with the burgeoning demand in seats and cargo potential the airlines will not be able to cater to the region due to the limited infrastructure.

KGF directors had already represented the case to Union Civil Aviation Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister keeping in view the importance of the subject, he said.

