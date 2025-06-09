Walk Again– A Rotary Global Grant Project Restoring Mobility and Hope

Covai Post Network

“Walk Again,” a Free Artificial Limb project, is a Rotary International Global Grant initiative aimed at restoring mobility and dignity to individuals who have lost limbs due to accidents or complications from diabetes.

Through this impactful project,500 artificial limbs are being distributed across Coimbatore and Kerala. In Coimbatore alone, the Rotary Club of Coimbatore has conducted *three camps within the last month, taking measurements for 105 underprivileged beneficiaries. Of these, 30 artificial limbs have already been delivered, with the remaining scheduled for distribution in the coming weeks.

The third camp was successfully held on 08.06.2025 at SSVM School of Excellence, reaffirming the club’s ongoing commitment to service and community welfare.

The event was graced by Lt. Gen. Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, and Colonel of the Madras Regiment, who served as Chief Guest. He praised the project and, in a moving speech, recounted stories of soldiers who had lost limbs in the line of duty, emphasizing the critical need for such humanitarian efforts.

*District Governor Elect Rtn. Chella Raghavendra and District Governor Nominee Rtn.Maruti were the Guests of Honour, lending their encouragement and appreciation for the club’s dedicated execution of the project. The meeting was presided over by Rtn. A Ramkumar, President of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore.

The Project Chairman for the Global Grant is Rtn. Col. NPR Nair, while Rtn. Gurpreet Singh serves as the Project Chairman for the Coimbatore leg of the initiative, overseeing the delivery of 100 artificial limbs in the region.

This meaningful endeavor reflects Rotary’s enduring mission to create lasting change and uplift communities through compassionate action and impactful service.