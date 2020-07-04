  • Download mobile app
July 4, 2020
Watch tower, drone camera in containment zone in Selvapuram

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2020

Coimbatore : A watch tower was installed at Ashok Nagar in Selvapuram, coming under Containment zone in South Divison to create awareness on the pandemic by the City Police.

A Drone camera was also installed to monitor and prevent the movement of the public into the zone and policemen will create awareness about the Covid-10 scare over public address system.

Such facility is already in North division and watch towers and cameras will be installed in the remaining divisions also.

Police are operating Containment Zone Monitoring vehicles in the divisions.

