செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Aug 2018, Edition - 1125, Sunday

Coimbatore

Water inundates several houses, Cauvery in spate

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2018

Coimbatore: With Cauvery in spate due to heavy discharge from Mettur dam, flood alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of 12 Delta districts in Tamil Nadu, even as water entered into many houses in Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, today.

As there was an inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs of water from Karnataka dams,the same amount of water was released from Mettur dam, as it crossed its capacity of 120 feet, touching 120.20 feet this morning, official sources said.

As a result flood alert has been issued to Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavore, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, they said.

With water entering into nearly 60 houses in Komarapalayam, the inmates were evacuated and given shelter at safe places.

The villagers in and around the Mettur dam have also moved to safer places and the houses of relatives, following the alert and some of them were given shelter in a school.

The officials are monitoring the situation, as there is the possibility of release of more water from the dam, if inflow is increased by Karnataka, they said.

