Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Region Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers’ Association (CRMA) on Wednesday extended support to Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking water Association and Tanker Lorry Water Association who are on an indefinite strike.

The region comprised Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts, CRMA president R Thirunavukkarasu said in a statement.