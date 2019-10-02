Water release from Avalanche dam, people asked to move to safer places

Covai Post Network

ooty : Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya ssued a flood alert, as water from Avalanche dam is to be released Wednesday night and advised people in the low lying area to move to safer places.

Due to moderate to heavy rains for the last few days almost all the dams in the district were filling up, she said in a release.

With Avalanche dam brimming to full capacity, the administration, considering the safety of the dam decided to release 450 cusecs of water Wednesday night.

In view of this, the people living in low lyint areas of Kundah and Pilloor are adivsed to move to safer places, Divya said.