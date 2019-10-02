  • Download mobile app
02 Oct 2019, Edition - 1541, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP releases first list for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on October 21.
  • Rahul Gandhi criticises PM for his ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ remark at Houston
  • Supreme Court draws the line, no more petitions to be allowed complaining about the curbs in J&K.
Travel

Coimbatore

Water release from Avalanche dam, people asked to move to safer places

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2019

ooty : Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya ssued a flood alert, as water from Avalanche dam is to be released Wednesday night and advised people in the low lying area to move to safer places.

Due to moderate to heavy rains for the last few days almost all the dams in the district were filling up, she said in a release.

With Avalanche dam brimming to full capacity, the administration, considering the safety of the dam decided to release 450 cusecs of water Wednesday night.

In view of this, the people living in low lyint areas of Kundah and Pilloor are adivsed to move to safer places, Divya said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿