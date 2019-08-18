Water released from Azhiyar dam to irrigate 6,400 acres

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Water from the Azhiyar dam near Pollachi in the district was released today.

The water will flow for 135 days to irrigate 6,400 acres of land, with not less than 1,059 million cusecs till December 31, considering the storage and inflow.

Releasing the water, Tami Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pollachi V Jayaraman said that the 120 cusecs of water, released through five canals, would benefit the old ayacut area.

The water level stands at 92.30 feet, following heavy rains in the catchment area for the last few days.