“We Are Investing Not Just in Infrastructure, But in Innovation and Sustainability”: Sanathan Textiles’ Sammir Dattani at Coimbatore Conclave

Coimbatore — At the 3rd Manmade Fibre Conclave held in Coimbatore, Sammir Dattani, Executive Director, Sanathan Textiles, shared critical insights on India’s MMF (Man Made Fibre) sector, calling for bold investments to future-proof the textile value chain. “We are investing not just in infrastructure, but in innovation and sustainability as well,”.

Dattani remarked during the panel on “Scaling Up: Investment Opportunities and Strategic Challenges in the Indian MMF Value Chain.”

Dattani emphasized the urgent need to address the supply–demand mismatch in the Indian MMF segment, noting that despite rising consumption across fashion, furnishings, automotive and activewear segments, India’s production capacity still lags behind global benchmarks. This presents a compelling opportunity for expansion and innovation.

He also acknowledged the supportive policy environment being fostered by the government, including PLI schemes and infrastructure incentives, but stressed that supply constraints — such as limited access to high-grade raw materials and technology gaps — continue to hinder rapid scale-up.

In line with this, Sanathan Textiles is setting up a new Greenfield facility in Wazirabad, Punjab, spanning over 100 acres. The facility will significantly boost MMF yarn production, create jobs, and enhance the company’s northern supply chain network, while also serving as a model for sustainable and regional manufacturing.

Sanathan’s innovation-led product range includes, Sanathan Reviro – yarns made from recycled PET bottles; CDP yarns – offering improved stretch and design flexibility; and Born Dyed yarns – eliminating the need for water-intensive dyeing.

These high-value offerings cater to both domestic and export markets and align with the growing global competitiveness of India’s textile sector. Dattani also underscored the importance of collaborations and industry partnerships, especially in R&D, recycling, and digitization, to unlock scale and drive export-led growth.

He further pointed to supply chain inefficiencies as a critical area for intervention. Solutions such as regional clusters, multi-modal logistics, and sourcing integration could reduce lead times and make India a more attractive global supplier of MMF-based textiles.

As India looks to shift towards MMF-led textile growth, companies like Sanathan are set to lead the transition with investments that balance scale, sustainability, and innovation.