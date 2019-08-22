Website for masters athletics selection in Coimbatore launched

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Facilitating online registration for the selection trials to represent the district at Tamil Nadu Master’s Athletic Championship, Kovai District Masters Athletic Association on Thursday launched its website.

The website with link www.kdmaa.in would have adetails and activities of the association and new athletes could register their names for events and also make online payment, association president Deivashikhamani told reporters here.

The selection trials will be conducted here on September 22 and those securing first and second place can participate in the championship at Tiruchirapalli on November 16 and 17, he said.

The association was the first to introduce on-line registration for an athletic meet in the country, he said.

The events would be 100 M, 200 M, 400M 1,500 M, 5,000 M, 10,000M, hurdles in 80,M, 100m, 110M, 300 M and 400 M, long jump, high jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, hammer throw and walking 5 and 10 km, association secretary, Nandagopal said.

About 1,000 athletes, including 120 women, are expected to participate in the meet. Coimbatore district was first in Tamil Nadu in the master’s athletics last year, he said.