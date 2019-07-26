  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Week-long celebrations at AFAC to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Commemorating the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here held a week-long celebrations from July 22, which concluded on Friday.

Children from Air Force School and Gedee Public School visited the AFAC Museum on July 24 and 25 and motivational talks were given and a video montage on IAF and its role during Kargil Operations was shown to them

A painting competition with theme ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas was organized at Air Force School on July 25, which had overwhelming response, a statement said here.

A victory run was flagged off by Air Commodore SR Menon, Commandant AFAC, and Jayashree Menon, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association for air warriors and families.

