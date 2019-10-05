“Whatsyourfinishline” unites thousands globally

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : * “Whatsyourfinishline challenge” launched by the city-based Elgi Equipments, a leading air-compressor, has united thousands globally and clocked over 25,000 miles to promote fitness and cancer awareness.

Employees, distributors and customers across 50 cities and 14 countries joined the challenge and 1,723 participants are all set to participate in the Coimbatore Marathon, powered by ELGi, tomorrow on October six here, Company Executive Director Ramesh Ponnysamy told reporters Saturday.

#Whatsyourfinishline challenge was launched in a bid to promote fitness as a means to ward off lifestyle related diseases and promote cancer awareness and in a short span of 40 days,it witnessed overwhelming adoption by over 2,000 participants, located across USA, Italy, Belgium, Australia, UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, he said.

” The challenge has successfully brought together thousands of our employees, every one of them unique and located across the globe. But what they all had is a common goal, a common purpose – to compete athletically, pass the finish line and win,” Elgi Director-People, Systems and Strategy, R Jyakanthan said.

Ramesh said the challenge was a great prelude to our participation at the Coimbatore Marathon, powered by Elgi, as the challenge will culminate with Team ELGi comprising over 1,700 runners out of over 16,000 people participating at the Marathon