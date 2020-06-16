“Why Stalin silent on Tablighi Jamaath conference link to Corona spread?” : BJP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 16 : Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday sought to know why DMK president, M K Stalin, criticising the State government for its

handling of Covid-19 situation, silent on the participation of many of his party supporters, in the Tablighi Jamaath Markaz conference in Delhi, one of the major causes of the spread.

When asked about the critcism by Stalin and other political parties over the increasing incidents of coronavirus infection and also non-availablity of proper data, BJP State former president, C P l Radhakrishnan told reporters here that the Government has realised the mistake and cleared the anomalies.

However, he questioned the silence of Stalin with regard to the participationof party supporters in the Delhi conference, which was the one of the major causes of the spread across the Country.

Highlighting the achievements during the one year of second term of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan, along state BJP General

Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan said that, farmers, small industries have benefited due to the schemes introduced by the Government, particularly after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Stating that the MSMEs in the city were sanctioned rs.145 crore worth loans on a single day this month, he said that the wages for workers under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA were increased from Rs.182 to Rs.202 and Rs.6,000 per year had benefited over 9.5 crore farmers.

On increasing petrol prices for the last 10 days, Radhakrishnan said the Centre government was awaiting from different states, particularly non-BJP ruled states for the nod to bring petrol under GST regime.

As against the false campaign against the government by DMK and its allies, particularly during the last Lok Sabha elections, Modi always respected the Tamil language and culture, higher than Sanskrit, he said.

Radhakrishnan, a former MP from Coimbatore, chose to flay the left parties for their silence over the water dispute with Kerala, particularly Siruvani and Mullai Periyar.

When Kerala government was constructing to prevent Siruvani water flowing to the city, Left parties remained mute spectators and CPIM MP did not utter a single word against his party government there, he alleged.

Similar is the case with Mullai Periyar dam, he said adding that Left parties were trying to divide and rule the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for their political gains.

On the reported proposal to do away with the free power to farmers in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said that it was again a false campaign by DMK and allies and age-old scheme will not not be cancelled and Tamil Nadu chief minister has already made it clear.

On the pleas by various Hindu outfits to reopen temples, the leaders said that Tamil Nadu government had made its stand on the issue clear considering the situation and BJP stood by its decision.