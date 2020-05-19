  • Download mobile app
19 May 2020, Edition - 1771, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • First Covid-19 vaccine tested on people in US shows promise
  • Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over rural jobs scheme
  • CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar
Travel

Coimbatore

Wildlife survey begins in Anamalai Tiger Reserve 

Covai Post Network

May 19, 2020

Coimbatore : A 45-day long wild life survey began in forest reserve areas coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the district today.

A total of 64 batches will carry out the survey in Valparai, Topslip, Pollachi and Manampallai, which will be completed by June 25.

The survey, which began at Valparai today, will be held after observing the footprints of animals, like elephants, tigers, bears and Indian gaurs, carcass and the movement and marking on trees.

A training programme was held for those involved in the survey, which started at Kadambarai division. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿