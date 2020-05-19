Wildlife survey begins in Anamalai Tiger Reserve 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 45-day long wild life survey began in forest reserve areas coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the district today.

A total of 64 batches will carry out the survey in Valparai, Topslip, Pollachi and Manampallai, which will be completed by June 25.

The survey, which began at Valparai today, will be held after observing the footprints of animals, like elephants, tigers, bears and Indian gaurs, carcass and the movement and marking on trees.

A training programme was held for those involved in the survey, which started at Kadambarai division.