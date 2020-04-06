With alcohol shops closed, toddy sales pick up in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With Government-run Liquor shops closed, following the lockdown for Coronavirus scare, the local made toddy is in demand across the city.

In a drive against toddy, which is banned in Tamil Nadu, police arrested 12 persons and seized 90 litres of toddy from them, since Sunday evening.

Police carried out raids at five locations including Ramanathapuram, Nanjundapuram in the city and arrested three persons selling toddy and seized 22 litres.

Similarly, during the raids in many places in the rural limits, they seized 68 litres of toddy and arrested nine persons and further investigations are on, police said.

In another raid in the city, police seized 60 bottles of alcohol, which is meant to be sold through government run outlet, worth Rs.5,800 and taken three persons into custody.