Ooty : The municipal office in Coonoor, near here, was closed for three days, as a woman bill collector, tested positive for covid-19.

Similarly, nearly 850 shops in the municipal market and bus Stand were also closed, since she used to visit those places regularly,health

department sources said.

The entire market area is being fumigated.

The roads leading to her house in Alwarpet are also sealed.