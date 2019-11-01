Woman commits suicide for fear of losing her pet dog in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Unable to part with her pet dog, a 23-year old woman committed suicide by hanging in her house in Periyanaickenpalayam on the outskirts, police said on Friday.

Kavitha, working in a private firm, had a dog Ceaser, for the last two years and was emotionally attached to it.

As there was heavy rain, accompanied by thunder storm on the night of Wednesday, the dog was barking continuously out of fear and unable to bear, the neighbours complained and asked Kavitha’s father Perumal, to dispose off the dog, police said.

The father reportedly raised his voice the next day and reprimanded Kavitha and asked her to leave the dog somewhere.

Unable to digest this and upset about her father shouting at her, the woman committed suicide by hanging on the fan in her room late Thursday evening, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. They also recovered a letter purportedly written by Kavitha asking her parents, granny and brother to look after her dog, as all should live peacefully in this world. Apologising for the act, she also asked them to visit the temple every week, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.