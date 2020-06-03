  • Download mobile app
Woman constable arrested for not handing over stolen gold ornaments to Court 

Covai Post Network

June 3, 2020

Coimbatore : Proving the proverb ‘the fence eating the crop’ true, a woman constable was arrested on charges of not  handing over the 50 sovereign of stolen jewels to its owners.

Swapnasuja (40)  was working in the Singanallur police as second gradebconstable and was assigned to look after the theft related crimes and following them up at the Courts.

She had to hand over the recovered jewels to the owners, after producing them before the Court. However, Swapnasuja had reportedly failed to hand over 50 sovereign of jewels involved in 11 cases to owners.

When the senior officials inquired about the jewels, she failed to give proper answer and went on long leave. She was then placed under suspension.

Learning that the constable has failed to hand over the jewels, Singanallur police carried out search for Swapnasuja and nabbed her last night and produced before a court and lodged in the Central Jail.

