10 Feb 2020, Edition - 1672, Monday
Coimbatore

Woman devotee dies while climbing Maruthamalai steps

Covai Post Network

February 9, 2020

Coimbatore : A 42-year-old woman, who had gone to perform pooja at hill shrine, Maruthamalai here died of breathlessness yesterday evening.

Senthamarai of Uppilipayam was climbing the steps as part of Thaipoosam festival and suddenly fell unconscious and also felt breathlessness, police said today.

The relatives took her to the medical camp downstairs and doctors attended to her declared brought dead.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital for postmortem and further investigations on, they said. 

