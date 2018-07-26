  • Download mobile app

26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

Woman dies after social media ‘instructions’ on delivery, husband held in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

Coimbatore : A man has been taken into custody for attempting to have his teacher-wife delivery by following instructions from social media, leading to her death in nearby Tirupur.

Karthikeyan, working in a knitwear company and wife Krithika, residents of Puthupalayam, decided to have normal delivery and followed instructions from different social media, like Facebook and YouTube and followed the diet suggested.

Krithika complained of labour pain on July 22 and Karthkeyan called his friend Praveen and his wife for help to have a normal delivery, police said.

The process for the normal delivery began by watching instructions through mobile phone and computer and after some time a baby girl was born.

However, Krithika fell unconscious due to over bleeding and both the child and mother were taken to the government hospital in Tirupur, where the doctors declared Krithika brought dead, they said.

The baby was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Based on information about the incident. an official from child development department lodged a complaint seeking an investigation as to why Krithika opted for the delivery at home.

