Woman from Coimbatore seeks help to bring daughter back from Riyadh

Coimbatore, Feb 10 : A woman Monday sought the intervention and help of the district administration to bring her daughter safe home from Riyadh, where she was made to work almost 24 hours.

In her petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, Thenmozhi of Kaundanpalayam in the city said that her 26-year old daughter Priya was taken to Riyadh to work as a babysitter in one house three months ago,

for a salary of Rs.20,000.

Two agents from Thanjavur and Dubai-based man had sent Priya to Riyadh and now now she was made to work almost 24 hours a day in three house without much break, affecting her health, the petition said. The agents were now demanding Rs.two lakh to bring back Priya which they had spent to send her there, it said.

Considering this plight, the woman requested the collector to take steps to bring back her daughter safely.