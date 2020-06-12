Woman seeks to rescue her kidnapped son 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 62-year old woman today requested the City Police Commissioner to rescue her son, who was taken for interrogation bythe Big Bazaar Police a few days ago.

In her petition Kanchana of Kempatti Colony said that her 32-year old was taken by police for interrogation, following complaint from one Nagendran seeking repayment of money borrowed by him. However, police denied any such incident, she said.

She, along with her daughter and three kids, told in her petition that son Anguraj had taken a loan of Rs.50,000 from Nagendran, who was demanding Rs.eight lakh including interest for the delay.

Nagendran, along with his goons had trespassed into their house a few days ago and threatened of dire consequences if he failed to return the money.

Though police had registered a complaint, there was no use, she said and requested the commissioner to rescue her son from the kidnapper Nagendran.