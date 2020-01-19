  • Download mobile app
Travel

Coimbatore

Woman trekker trampled to death by wild tusker in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 19, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 19 : A 40-year-old woman, who was part of a trekking team, was trampled to death by a wild tusker near Palamalai in Periyanaickenpalayam in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, P Bhuvaneshwari, an employee of a private firm here, had gone for trekking along with her husband and seven others in the area, about 30 Kms from here.

The team used to go for trekking on holidays, particularly in some reserved forest areas, that too without proper permission or information to the concerned forest department officials, police said.

The tragedy occured when the team was trekking in Tholampalayam beat in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, a lone tusker came in front
of the team and attacked the woman,killing her on the spot, while others managed to escape.

The body was brought to the Government Hospital here for postmortem, police said. 

