Workers are not given treatment in ESI hospital: CPI

Coimbatore : The CPI today alleged that the workers are not not given general treatment in the ESI hospital, which is recently converted into an exclusive one for treating Coronavirus patients.

The hospital was meant only for the workers, as it was functioning from their contributions and also the funds given by the textile mills, former CPI MLA, M Arumugham said.

The Rs.530 crore hospital cater to the needs of nearly five lakh workers and their families of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris

districts, he said.

The Government converted the hospital as exclusive for Coronavirus treatment, without consulting the employees representative or unions, he alleged.

The workers were deprived treatment from that day onwards, putting into lot of hardship, particularly those with BP and Diabetes, he said.

It was condemnable that the hospital authorities had asked the workers to get treatment from private hospitals, Arumugam, who is also Kovai District Mill workers Union General Secretary and ESI Hospital Local Committee member, said.

Arumugam said that he has written a letter to ESI Director General in this regard.