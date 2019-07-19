  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Youths seek Collector’s help for money from recruiting agency

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2019

Coimbatore : A group of young job aspirants on Friday sought the intervention of the district administration to get back their money given to a recruiting agency on promise of getting jobs abroad.

The youths, who submitted a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, said nearly 300 aspirants had paid Rs 2 lakh each to a couple, Prince Daniel and his wife Sushma, on the promise of getting jobs in Malaysia, Singapore and some other countries..

Since there was no trace of any jobs, some youths approached the couple, who had threatened of dire consequences, as he claimed to be a top functionary in Nilgiris Rajini Fans Association and had high influence among the authorities.

Though complaints were lodged in Udhagamandalam, no action was taken against Prince Daniel, who refused to return the hard earned money of around Rs 6 crore, they claimed.

