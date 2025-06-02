Zen Furniture Opens Exclusive Zen Experience Store in RS Puram, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Zen Furniture, a pioneer in innovative office furniture solutions

with over 30 years of industry expertise, officially inaugurated its new Zen Experience Storein RS Puram, Coimbatore, on June 1st, 2025.

The grand opening was graced by notable

guests S.V.Balasubramaniam, Chairman of Bannari Amman Group,and T.S.Ramani Sankar, Founder of Sankar & Associates.

Spanning an impressive 3000 sq.ft, the Zen Experience Store is one of the largest exclusive centers dedicated to office space solutions in the region.

This flagship store offers visitors an

immersive look at Zen Furniture’s comprehensive range of office furniture, all designed and developed in-house by their expert R&D team.With a factory space covering 1 acre equipped with fully automated CNC machinery and

CAD/CAM software, Zen Furniture ensures high-precision and superior quality in every product delivered.

Over the last three decades, the company has successfully executed

more than 5000 projects, establishing itself as a trusted name in the industry.“The Zen Experience Store represents our commitment to innovation, quality,and customer experience,” said Vignesh Ilango and Pavithra,

Managing Directors of Zen Furniture.

“We are proud to showcase our unique

products that combine technology and design to redefine modern workspaces.”

“I have always been passionate about furniture and once sourced the best

designs from Taiwan for my institution, as I couldn’t find similar quality in India.

But after meeting Mr. Murugan, the Founder of Zen Furniture, I never had to

look outside the country again. Zen delivers world-class designs with

exceptional quality right here in India,” said S.V. Balasubramaniam,

Chairman of Bannari Amman Group.

“S.V. Balasubramaniam and I used to source furniture from Taiwan. That

changed when I met Murugan,the Founder of Zen Furniture.

After visitinghis factory, I was truly impressed by his dedication, discipline, and honesty—qualities that laid the foundation for his remarkable growth. Today, it’s heartening to see the next generation, Vignesh and Pavithra, taking Zen to greater heights with the same passion and commitment,” said T.S.

Ramani Sankar, Founder of Sankar & Associates.