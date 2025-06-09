ZEN MODULAR SYSTEMS OPENS EXCLUSIVE ZEN EXPERIENCE STORE IN THE CITY

Covai Post Network

Zen Furniture, a pioneer in innovative office furniture solutions with over 30 years of industry expertise, officially inaugurated its new Zen Experience Store in RS Puram, Coimbatore, recently.

The grand opening was graced by notable guests S.V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman of Bannari Amman Group, and T.S. Ramani Sankar, Founder of Sankar & Associates. Spanning an impressive 3000 sq.ft, the Zen Experience Store is one of the largest exclusive centers dedicated to office space solutions in the region. This flagship store offers visitors an immersive look at Zen Modular Systems’ comprehensive range of office furniture, all designed and developed in-house by their expert R&D team.

With a factory space covering 1 acre equipped with fully automated CNC machinery and CAD/CAM software, Zen Modular Systems ensures high-precision and superior quality in every product delivered. Over the last three decades, the company has successfully executed more than 5000 projects, establishing itself as a trusted name in the industry.

“The Zen Experience Store represents our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer experience,” said Vignesh llango & Pavitra, MD of Zen Furniture. “We are proud to showcase our unique products that combine technology and design to redefine modern workspaces,” he added.

“I have always been passionate about furniture and once sourced the best designs from Taiwan for my institution, as I couldn’t find similar quality in India. But after meeting Murugan, the Founder of Zen Modular Systems, I never had to look outside the country again. Zen delivers world-class designs with exceptional quality right here in India,” said S.V. Balasubramaniam, Chairman of Bannari Amman Group.

“S.V. Balasubramaniam and I used to source furniture from Taiwan. That changed when I met Murugan, the Founder of Zen Modular Systems. After visiting his factory, I was truly impressed by his dedication, discipline, and honesty-qualities that laid the foundation for his remarkable growth. Today, it’s heartening to see the next generation, Vignesh and Pavithra, taking Zen to greater heights with the same passion and commitment,” said T.S. Ramani Sankar, Founder of Sankar & Associates.