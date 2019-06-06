Colgate Palmolive India Launches the Keep India Smiling Mission

by businesswireindia.com

Taking forward its brand belief that ‘Everyone Deserves A Future They Can Smile About’, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launched the Keep India Smiling (KIS) Mission – the brand’s commitment to provide foundational support to over 20 million people every year to enable a future they can smile about.The Keep India Smiling mission continues Colgate’s 80+ years of commitment to build strong foundations and create a meaningful impact in the lives of people. It includes the company’s long running, pan-India flagship programs, like – Bright Smiles Bright Futures (BSBF) – to provide foundational Oral Health education, the Oral Health Month, to provide free dental-check-ups and foundational community initiatives like providing better water accessibility, women empowerment and livelihood programs.Adding to these flagship programs, today Colgate launched the Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship to offer financial support and mentorship to people across India to help them translate their dreams into reality.The Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program has been launched in partnership with ShikshaDaan Foundation, a non-profit organisation that specialises in providing education and development to the underprivileged, and Buddy4Study, India’s largest scholarship platform. An eminent panel comprising Mary Kom – six-time World Boxing Champion, currently World No.1, and also the only female boxer from India to win medal at the Olympics; Dr. Priyamvada Singh – distinguished social development professional; Mr. Rajeev Grover – ShikshaDaan advisor; and Ms. Poonam Sharma – Colgate’s CSR Head, will pick the most deserving candidates for the scholarship and will also provide mentorship as required.The Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program is a distinct, national program which offers scholarships and mentorships across the fields of education, sports and community betterment. Interested candidates can apply online at, said, “At Colgate, we truly believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about and we believe that better futures can be enabled by building strong foundations. Our Keep India Smiling Mission is designed to provide foundational support for both Oral Health enhancement and for various aspects of community development. Today, I’m very excited to announce the launch of the Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program, which takes the Keep India Smiling mission a step further and provides direct support and mentorship to many deserving people to realize their dreams.”, currently World No. 1, and also the only female boxer from India to win medals at the Olympicssaid, “I’m very happy to be associated with Colgate’s Keep India Smiling mission’s Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program. It will provide opportunities to so many deserving people at a foundational level across India and help them to build a better future for themselves not only through the financial scholarship but also through timely guidance and mentorship.” Source: Businesswire