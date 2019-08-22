Cranberry Flavored Ice Creams Launched at Giani’s Emoi and Kulfiano

Cranberries in India are quickly gaining popularity as three leading Delhi ice cream brands have updated their menus to include the superfruit. Giani’s, Emoi, and Kulfiano launched a range of cranberry ice creams during the US Cranberry Ice Cream Carnival, and thanks to their popularity, have converted the most popular items to permanent menu offerings. During the Ice Cream Carnival, thousands of NCR residents enjoyed cranberry flavored desserts such as Cranberry Sorbet, Vanilla and Cranberry Snowmen, Cranberry Cheesecake, and Malai Cranberry Kulfi.

US Cranberry Ice Cream Carnival

“All around, we received positive responses to the Ice Cream Carnival,” said, the Founder of Kulfiano. “Customers of all ages loved the cranberry kulfi, but the Cranberry Malai stick kulfi was the most popular. We sold over 500 kulfi sticks, which is a record for any new product. And now our customers can enjoy cranberry kulfis year-round.”

US Cranberry Ice Cream Carnival

US Cranberries organized the Ice Cream Carnival in Delhi NCR across popular city hangouts including Cyber Hub, Mall of India-Noida, Select City Walk, and the Pacific Mall. The 45-day event delighted nearly 8 lakh people in and around Delhi city. Many of the Delhi residents that came out to the Ice Cream Carnival said that they had never tasted cranberries before but loved their taste, especially in ice cream. Over half of the carnival participants said that they will begin to consume cranberries regularly for their great taste and substantial health benefits.

A mom, while tasting the cranberry ice cream for the first time, said, “My son had a lot of fun at the Ice Cream Carnival and we both really enjoyed the flavor of the cranberry ice cream. I discovered that cranberries are high in nutrients but because they are sweet and tasty, I think they will appeal to lots of children. This is my family’s favorite ice cream flavor now!”

About the Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC)

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established through a Federal Marketing Order (in the U.S.) in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of a good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotional activities in the United States, China, and India.

For more industry information and health research, please visit www.uscranberries.com, www.uscranberries.in, and www.cranberryinstitute.org.