Critical Development Road Map for Odisha Unveiled at Development Conclave-2018

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE CONCLAVE Enhance transparency and accountability in the local self-governance system through proper bottoms-up participatory planning, monitoring and implementation of welfare schemes and programs; Double the budget of MGNREGA and reach out at least 50% job card holders and ensure 100 days employment to 25% job cardholders; Increase public spending on health to 2% of GSDP by next 3 years and regulate price, quality, and access to health care in private sector; closely monitor the implementation of health insurance schemes; Invest in building human capital, through higher levels of resource commitment for social sectors, especially education; Promote rainfed farming systems including livestock and fishery in aspirational districts and develop Farmers Resource Centres that can act as convergence points for rainfed areas in all the districts; Enforce regulation on conservation of water and promote decentralized water supply systems rather than mega piped water supply systems; Formulate Odisha Migrant Workers Welfare board (OMWWB) and corpus fund for the welfare of vulnerable migrant workers in the state; strengthen interstate coordination and facilitation centres at both source and destination locations; While dealing with nutrition, follow a lifecycle approach with a focus on first 1000 days, promote lactational management units, creche services for pre-school children and home visits at critical life stages; Activate Area Sabhas and Slum Improvement/Welfare Boards in urban areas; Ensure 100% RTE compliance in schools by next Academic Year; Ask for adequate budgetary allocations for proper curricular and co-curricular activities through well-defined School Development Plans (SDPs); Re-activate the regional imbalance commission to address inequality; take block as the lowest possible unit; bring the State Finance Commission around to prioritising the backward rural and urban local bodies that are plagued with gross inequality; Universalize social security pension and fix it at a minimum of the half of minimum wages per month; go for 5% reservation of PwDs in the local self-governance system; Include the third gender in all facilities, rights and entitlements; Prepare and empower communities to undertake local Hazard-Risk-Vulnerability (HRV) analysis; factor the risks and remedial measures in GP plans and allocate resources accordingly; Restrict the transfer of patta land of tribals to non-tribals; Formulate and implement an Inclusive River Policy and set-up a River Science Institute to promote research, advocacy and model for effective management of river basins;