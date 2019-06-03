  • Download mobile app
03 Jun 2019
Crossway Hotels and Resorts Bags the Most Promising Hotel Chain at the India Travel Awards South 2019

by businesswireindia.com

June 3, 2019

Business Wire India

Crossway Hotels and Resorts was awarded the MOST PROMISING HOTEL CHAIN at the recently concluded INDIA TRAVEL AWARDS SOUTH 2019. The award recognises the successful launch of its brand with its perfect balance of product and service delivery. Crossway Hotel group manages six hotels within its first year of operation and around 10 hotels under development.
 
Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted to receive such an honor and recognition just after our first year of operations. We are really humbled by the fact that our brand has been well accepted and patronised by the Hotel owners and our customers. Our aim is to take this momentum not only across India but also to Middle East and South East Asia.”
 
This high profile event was well attended by several industry leaders which saw celebrations in excellence in performance in the travel industry. The winners of the award where determined by the votes which saw some strict parameters.
 
Crossway Hotels and Resorts has developed a good portfolio of brands which includes Crossway and Lifotel. Lifotel is an alcohol-free life style brand and Crossway offers something from economy, midscale, upscale and signature luxury offerings under its branding.
 
Crossway Hotels and Resorts will be commencing its international operations from Dubai, UAE and aims at increasing its management portfolio across the middle east and South Asia. Source: Businesswire

