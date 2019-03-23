CustomWeather Expects Near-Normal Monsoon Season Across Most of India; a Slow Start but Strong Finish to the Monsoon Across Central India

by businesswireindia.com

CustomWeather, Inc., a specialized provider of high resolution weather forecast and alert services, has issued a Seasonal Climate Forecast for India’s 2019 monsoon season, beginning in May and concluding in October. The overall seasonal forecast for precipitation is mostly average, however, it will not be evenly distributed throughout the season.

The early season forecast will be primarily average for the month of May. In contrast, June is forecast to have a deficit rainfall over large parts of central and northeastern India. As the monsoon progresses into July and August, the outlook becomes more promising, with most regions expecting small rain surpluses. Overall, most areas will end the monsoon season with rainfall totals close to seasonal averages with near-normal to slightly above-normal temperatures.

The full, detailed report can be downloaded for free at https://customweather.com/industry-solutions/agriculture/ with month-by-month details (pages 10-11), maps and in-depth analysis.

Last year, CustomWeather’s Seasonal Climate Forecast for India’s 2018 monsoon season experienced a high level of accuracy, reinforcing CustomWeather’s reputation as a provider of precise, accurate weather data. In particular, the forecast correctly anticipated the below-normal rainfall in June and July for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, above-average rainfall in July over Orissa, the below-normal rainfall that occurred in Rajasthan and Gujarat in August, and the below-normal rainfall that occurred over Southern India in September.

