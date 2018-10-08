  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
CYNORA and LG Display Expand Their Cooperation

by businesswireindia.com

October 8, 2018

Business Wire India

CYNORA, a leader in TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) materials for Next-generation OLEDs, extends its Joint Development Agreement with LG Display. After two years of joint development since 2016, CYNORA and LG Display have decided to continue their cooperation towards the commercialization of TADF emitters in OLED displays.

 

OLED panels are currently the dominating technology for TV and mobile applications. To enable even more applications, OLED panel makers are urgently looking for a high-efficiency deep-blue emitter material. CYNORA´s innovative TADF technology presents a new solution to this issue after the current state-of-the-art technology, phosphorescence, has not succeeded in several years.

 

CYNORA is the first company to demonstrate high-efficiency deep-blue emitter materials for OLED displays, while others have only reported on sky-blue materials that cannot be used in displays. The company has recently shown that it is leading in deep-blue emitter materials for different approaches of the TADF technology, self-emitting or co-emitting approaches, which includes hyper-fluorescence.

 

“CYNORA´s focus in our cooperation remains on deep-blue emitter materials for OLED TVs,” says Gildas Sorin, CYNORA’s CEO, “Then, we will use our knowhow on deep-blue emitters to speed up the development of sky-blue emitters for lighting applications and green emitters for displays.”

 

CYNORA had already reported first sky-blue results in the spring of 2017, which are still the best sky-blue results with TADF materials reported to date. First green materials have been sampled to OLED panel makers.

 

About CYNORA

 

CYNORA is a leader in TADF technology. The company's focus is on high-efficiency OLED emitter systems. With a multidisciplinary team of more than 110 TADF experts, CYNORA has developed a robust IP portfolio with more than 150 granted patents and expects to reach 1000 patents and patent applications within the next 2-3 years. CYNORA is working closely with its customers on material and device development.

 

www.cynora.com

 

 
Source: Businesswire

TCP's LGBT Pride

