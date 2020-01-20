by businesswireindia.com

Dahua Technology, a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, unveils its 2020 core product launch at Intersec Dubai including the over-coax technology advancement HDCVI 6.0, AI (WizSense/WizMind) and Full-color technology which enables outstanding performance under extreme low light conditions, enabling and accelerating the AIoT transformation.

Dahua Technology Unveils Core Product Launch for 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

HDCVI 6.0

A longtime leader in HDCVI realm that offers great convenience, unparalleled quality and least cost, Dahua Technology launches HDCVI 6.0. Featuring 4K real-time (30fps live view), AI coding, two-way talk and enhanced AI, HDCVI 6.0 provides a superior visual experience where tiny details are captured with better clarity in a large monitoring coverage. Focused on human and vehicle, it significantly improves the streaming quality compared with H.265. Real-time communication allows users to warn off intruders and verify actual situations. Moreover, enhanced AI brings new possibilities to HDCVI 6.0.

Full-color

The demand for low-light cameras is rising. Dahua Technology launched Full-color cameras, which capture vivid colorful information even in low-light conditions. In places with high crime rate like dark alleys, it effectively extracts color features of humans, vehicles and other objects, providing great help during evidence obtaining procedure. Working with AI algorithms, target recognition and feature extraction accuracy is further enhanced in low-light environment.

AI (WizSense/WizMind)

To accelerate AI adoption, Dahua Technology releases WizSense, AI-powered solutions focusing on human and vehicle, providing intelligence, simplicity and inclusivity to users.

WizSense, easy to use and not-pricey to own, is competent to meet ordinary users’ needs. Featuring SMD Plus, active deterrence, perimeter protection, face recognition, AI coding, etc., it guarantees accurate prediction before events; instant deterrence during events; quick target search after events; storage saving while ensuring target details. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, UL, etc., WizSense ensures high-level cyber security using encryption algorithms.

WizMind, besides WizSense functions, also supports people counting, video structure, ANPR, human face/body privacy protection, large scene monitoring, etc. It’s a high-end series of tailored solutions to create more value for system integrators and installers.

Applications

The core technologies can be applied to dark places, busy areas with many people & vehicles and extremely important and delicate places, such as dark street corners, crossroads, casinos, museums, bank vault, etc.

With mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve partners and customers around the world.

