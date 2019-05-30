Data Science Firm TheMathCompany to Expand Its Global Presence With Funding From Arihant Patni

by businesswireindia.com

TheMathCompany, a data science firm, based in Bengaluru and Chicago, is excited to announce funding from Arihant Patni, from the Patni Computers Family Office. Since its inception in September 2016, TheMathCompany works with over 30 Fortune 500 clients and is one of the fastest growing Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning start-ups in the world. The funding will be utilized to expand TheMathCompany’s footprint globally, build next generation platforms and enhance customer experience.Founded by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany employs over 250 data scientists, data engineers, and visualization experts. The company has clients from industries like CPG, Retail, Insurance and Banking, across the US, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the Middle East. This will be the Series A round of funding for TheMathCompany, in tune with their estimated revenue of US$10 Million.said, “In Arihant, we have found not just a financial investor, but also a strategic partner who brings along with him the experience of setting up and scaling global enterprises. Together, we are excited to embark on this journey in building a world-renowned next-gen data and analytics organization. We are changing the way organizations go about enterprise-wide transformations, by defining and executing comprehensive and robust analytics strategies. We are glad to have a partner with the experience and the ambition to work with us towards this vision.”added, “Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning solutions are redefining business processes and generating immense business value. TheMathCompany has seen tremendous growth in a short span and the founders have a unique vision towards enhancing enterprise intelligence, combined with deep expertise in this space. Having been part of the evolution of Patni computer services, transforming the software delivery space, I see similar potential in TheMathCompany to grow and expand their reach to customers around the world. This is not just a financial investment but a relationship with a team that shares my passion for data science and a commitment to backing the team in the future. I believe their strategy and commitment to customer satisfaction would help the company scale and it gives me great pleasure to be part of the growth.”Source: Businesswire