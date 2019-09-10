deAsra Presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and Dialogues on Mass Entrepreneurship

deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow. To boost this mission, deAsra will be conducting its 3rd and most significant Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 to celebrate entrepreneurship and hear from thought leaders on how mass entrepreneurship can be accelerated, as a means for large scale job creation. The event will be held on Wednesday, 18th September 2019, from 3:30 PM – to 6:00 PM, at the Dewang Mehta Auditorium, Persistent Systems, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune.

Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019

The Dialogue on #MassEntrepreneurship will provide an opportunity to hear from the thought leaders working to promote entrepreneurship. Questions about the challenges and solutions for enabling the growth and development of entrepreneurship will be addressed.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder of deAsra Foundation, Founder, Chairman & MD of Persistent Systems, will be joined in the discussion by –

Mr. Ronnie Screwvala – Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Founder – Swades Foundation

Dr. K P Krishnan – Hon. Secretary – Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Mr. Madan Padaki – Co-founder – Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

deAsra will also recognize 5 of the 40,000+ entrepreneurs we have had an opportunity to work with and share their inspiring stories.

An excellent occasion to build a strong network and meet policy advocates, industry experts, bankers, government officials, and entrepreneurs from different sectors.

Ms. Pradnya Godbole, (CEO deAsra Foundation) says, “deAsra launched the Entrepreneur Excellence Awards in 2017 to further its commitment of providing a support ecosystem to enable small businesses to succeed & grow, thereby creating jobs. Through this annual flagship event, we try to bring together various stakeholders and partners from the entrepreneurship ecosystem. This year’s event is of utmost significance for deAsra since the mission has achieved its first milestone of benefiting 25,000 entrepreneurs by 2020 well before time, and today has more than 40,000 beneficiaries.”

Registrations are free but mandatory and can be done here.