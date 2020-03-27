DeltaTrak Announces New Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer to Aid in Coronavirus Prevention

by businesswireindia.com

DeltaTrak®, a leading innovator of cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions, announces the immediate availability of the new Model 15004 Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer that serves as a valuable solution in the fight against the Coronavirus. One of the first steps in preventing cross contamination is to measure and screen personnel that may have a fever, which is one of the main symptoms of COVID-19. The need to screen individuals that work together in large workforce environments is imperative to reduce the risk of spreading the infection. The new FDA and CE approved Forehead Infrared Thermometer provides instant readings without necessary contact making it an ideal COVID-19 risk prevention solution.

"With so much concern about health and safety at this time, it was important that we provided a solution that can be used to quickly and safely measure body temperature in large group settings," said Frederick Wu, President and CEO of DeltaTrak. "Our focus is presenting meaningful solutions to current pandemic conditions for businesses we serve around the world. We believe that this new non-contact forehead infrared thermometer will be significantly beneficial in performing the daily preventive protection measures that we must do to minimize cross contamination and maximize safety for all of us in every community during this trying time.”

DeltaTrak’s new life sciences website includes information on the latest coronavirus updates and the new Model 15004 Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer.

