Dhruva Karunakar to Debut in Nitin G’s ‘Ashwamedham’

Actor Dhruva Karunakar is all set to debut as a lead actor in the Telugu film ‘Ashwamedham’, Directed by Nitin G of ‘What about Savarkar’ fame. After starring in the music video ‘Eppettiki Prema’ against Co-star Miss India Aditi Arya, this is Dhruva Karunakar’s second big-screen appearance, much to the delight of his fans.

Ashwamedham

The film, an action-thriller produced by Aishwarya Yadav and Priiya Nair under the production house Elequonce Cooking Entertainment, showcases Dhruva Karunakar as a RAW agent trying to protect his country from insurgents who, much to his surprise, seem to have crippled all of his planned moves well before execution. It is the war against unethical practices with valour and morals. The movie also draws an uncanny resemblance to the game of chess, in which the setting up and confidentiality of one’s moves are of prime importance in order to triumph in the end.

Shot across Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, and Secunderabad, Ashwamedham also stars Telugu actresses Shivangi Khedkar and Sonya Gupta, comedian Priyadarshi P., actors Suman and Vennela Kishore and child-artist Prachi in prominent roles. Its music has been composed by Charan Arjun.

The actor Dhruva Karunakar had to go through a strenuous training schedule in order to prepare himself for the action sequences that his role in the film demanded and to create the rough and sculpted look symbolic of an officer.

“It is a matter of great pride being trained by such stalwarts. Their training not only helped me become stronger physically but also increased my mental strength and endurance,” remarked Karunakar, referring to the members of the armed forces who worked with him on his fitness and agility. Reportedly, ex-military officer Colonel Vikramaditya supervised his overall training.

A multifaceted and versatile actor with more than 300 theatre shows globally to his credit, Dhruva Karunakar was born and brought up in Udupi, Karnataka in a typical middle-class family. Early in his life, he wanted to grow up to be a cricketer, but he never got the time and resources to work on his sports skills, since he had been studying and working at the same time to make ends meet.

The actor pursued hotel management in Mumbai before he was drawn to the theater at one of his leisure theater visits. “It was then that I realized that acting is The career I was born for,” quoted Karunakar. Thereafter, he took to martial arts at Hong Kong to work on his physical structure and joined ‘New York Film Academy’ to study film direction. Understanding cinema from a director’s perspective, he then moved back to India and went through short courses in acting at FTII Pune as well as the National School of Drama at New Delhi. These stints went a long way in shaping up the actor’s skills and preparing him for roles on the ground.

The humble actor attributes his success so far to his never-say-die attitude and God, who, according to him, put him through struggles so that he could constantly improve himself and reach the top.

