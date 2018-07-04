Dhudiya Entertainment Launches New Games Division to Expand on Diverse Content Distribution Platforms

by businesswireindia.com

Dhudiya Games secures multiple distribution deals for mobile games

Dhudiya to leverage latest mobile technologies to provide unique entertainment experience

Further strengthening its identity and presence in the entertainment industry,Gujarat’s leading entertainment company, has launched its mobile games division – Dhudiya Games – that would act as publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of gaming content across all platforms.Dhudiya Games is collaborating with relevant parties to handle porting, localization, sales and marketing of these games, having secured distribution deals for variety of games as funded by publishers, crowdfunding platforms, venture investors, and developers themselves too. The company is seeking to maximize its global sales potential, irrespective of a channel’s presence or a complete game to get sold. The games will include a host of entertaining 2D action games, puzzle games, racing games and the like, catering to a wide audience. Some mobile games already distributed on Play Store and App Store includes Cookie Blast and Cookie Blast -3.With digital technology proliferating routine lives along with the use of smartphones in India, Dhudiya Entertainment has now ushered in the new division to leverage technology and offer new services, ideas and concepts for promoting audiovisual content on all platforms. The musical content is already popular on iTunes, Saavn, Gaana, Wynk, and several other platforms.The foray into gaming sector has been part of the vision of the company for a long time. Dhudiya Entertainment’s existing divisions – Dhudiya Pictures & Dhudiya Music – have already amplified their presence in the entertainment sector. Dhudiya Pictures focuses on the worldwide distribution of films inclusive of global sales and distribution management of both in-house films and third-party releases. Dhudiya Music is a leading music company, which focuses on offering the best in musical innovation, owning and operating with businesses engaged in music publishing along with audiovisual content.Dhudiya Entertainment has organized events, exhibitions, and digital space for the Gujarati Entertainment industry in the country and over the globe. The company has introduced their strategy of integrated offerings with enough innovation and technology to boost user experience with long lasting impact.Dhudiya Entertainment has distributed films like Taxii (2016) and Armaan: Story of a Storyteller (2017) and released the soundtracks for Duru Duru (Assamese) and Jannate-e-Milan (their upcoming feature film to be released in Hindi).Source: Businesswire