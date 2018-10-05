Diamond Empowerment Fund Awards USD 130,000 to Botswana Top Achievers Program

by businesswireindia.com

The Diamond Empowerment Fund (D.E.F) donated $130,000 to the Botswana Top Achiever Program, during a dinner reception with His Excellency President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi of Botswana. The presentation was made on the eve of the opening of the 73Session of the UN General Assembly.The Top Achiever program recognizes students across Botswana and provides them with the ability to study in premier universities around the world. Students then come back to Botswana and contribute to its economic diversification. D.E.F. has contributed to the Botswana Top Achievers program since 2011.In his remarks thanking the D.E.F., President Masisi recognized that through D.E.F.’s Diamonds Do Good initiative, the Botswana diamond story is reflected in a hugely positive way, emphasizing how ethically sourced diamonds have made and will continue to make enormous contributions to Botswana’s economy, an example of good governance and industry best practices.“Everyone from Botswana attending this reception tonight in some way benefits from diamonds. We thank the Diamond Empowerment Fund for investing in the future of our next generation of leaders,” President Masisi said. Added D.E.F President, Anna Martin, “We are thrilled that through our supporters in the diamond industry, we are able to give back to Botswana which is one of the top producers of diamonds in the world. Diamonds truly do good.”Source: Businesswire