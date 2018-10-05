  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
  • Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
  • Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
  • Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
  • IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
  • Suhaib Ilyasi, anchor of ‘India’s Most Wanted’, acquitted by Delhi High Court in wife’s murder case
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Diamond Empowerment Fund Awards USD 130,000 to Botswana Top Achievers Program

by businesswireindia.com

October 5, 2018

Business Wire India

The Diamond Empowerment Fund (D.E.F) donated $130,000 to the Botswana Top Achiever Program, during a dinner reception with His Excellency President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi of Botswana. The presentation was made on the eve of the opening of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Top Achiever program recognizes students across Botswana and provides them with the ability to study in premier universities around the world. Students then come back to Botswana and contribute to its economic diversification. D.E.F. has contributed to the Botswana Top Achievers program since 2011.
 
In his remarks thanking the D.E.F., President Masisi recognized that through D.E.F.’s Diamonds Do Good initiative, the Botswana diamond story is reflected in a hugely positive way, emphasizing how ethically sourced diamonds have made and will continue to make enormous contributions to Botswana’s economy, an example of good governance and industry best practices.
 
“Everyone from Botswana attending this reception tonight in some way benefits from diamonds. We thank the Diamond Empowerment Fund for investing in the future of our next generation of leaders,” President Masisi said. Added D.E.F President, Anna Martin, “We are thrilled that through our supporters in the diamond industry, we are able to give back to Botswana which is one of the top producers of diamonds in the world. Diamonds truly do good.”
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿