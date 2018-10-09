  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
09 Oct 2018, Edition - 1183, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
  • Alphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
  • Rupee hits a new low of 74.02 against the dollar
  • Akali Dal Leader Manjit Singh GK resigns from the post of Chief of Delhi Gurudwara Committee
  • Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held on sedition charges
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

DOCOMO Adds "docomo Wi-Fi" to Prepaid SIM Service for Travelers to Japan

by businesswireindia.com

October 9, 2018

Business Wire India

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced today that it has added Wi-Fi® functionality to its Japan Welcome SIMTM prepaid SIM card service to provide travelers to Japan with fast and easy access to “docomo Wi-Fi” hotspots nationwide without any complicated set-up.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005842/en/

 
Service Scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

Service Scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-FiTM service provides access to docomo Wi-Fi secure public wireless LAN hotspots across Japan, including sightseeing spots, train stations, airports and cafes.

 

Despite improvements to Japan’s public wireless LAN in the lead-up to 2020, a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency found that the biggest complaint inbound travelers have when using Wi-Fi is the cumbersome authentication process. DOCOMO’s authenticated SIM, however, overcomes this by seamlessly switching between the DOCOMO mobile network and docomo Wi-Fi hotspots.

 

In conjunction with the service enhancement, DOCOMO will begin offering “Plan XL”, a 2 GB plan catering to customers seeking extra data and higher speeds, on October 9. The first 999 customers to apply can purchase the plan for just 1,944 yen, down from 3,024 yen (must be purchased during promotion period using coupon code; please see https://wow-j.com/en/feature/jwsim/cp1/).

 

Additionally, DOCOMO will extend its SIM card service by 5 days to 20 days in total for a limited time (promotion end date will be posted on website 150 days prior to final day).

 

In the lead-up to 2020, DOCOMO will continue supporting inbound tourism with communication services, AI-supported, useful tourism information and convenient mobile translation services, aiming to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of visiting Japan.

 

Outline of Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi

 

1. Pricing
Plan   Plan 0   Plan S   Plan M   Plan L   Plan XL
Prepaid SIM (tax incl.)   ¥01   ¥1,080   ¥1,836   ¥2,376   ¥3,024

High-speed data
allowance

   100 MB+   0 MB   600 MB   1.2 GB   2 GB
Service period  

20 days from activation during promotion.
Promotion end date will be posted on the Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website
150 days prior to the scheduled final date.

Wi-Fi access/128 Kbps
data communications

   Unlimited

Data
recharge

   Earned   The data allowance may be recharged by viewing advertising videos, answering a questionnaire, etc., as follow:
view advertising videos: +10 MB; answer questionnaire: +10 MB; install application: +50 MB; view advertorial: +10 MB
  Purchased   100 MB for ¥216; 500 MB for ¥756 or 1 GB for ¥1,296
 

2. Service specifications
Application  

Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website:

 
Eligible users   Foreign visitors in Japan aged 20 or above
Website languages   English, Chinese (traditional & simplified), Korean and Japanese

SIM card pickup
locations

  

Japanese: https://wow-j.com/jp/sim_wifi/place/

 

English: https://wow-j.com/en/sim_wifi/place/
SIM card type   3-in-1 SIM (standard, micro and nano)
Mobile service area   DOCOMO's 4G/LTE and 3G networks
Wi-Fi service area   docomo Wi-Fi hotspots using the SSID “0001doocmo”
Network speed   High speed2: download at max. 988 Mbps, upload at max. 75 Mbps

128 Kbps data communications: download at max. 128 Kbps, upload at max. 128 Kbps
Applicable devices  

SIM lock-free device or other device meeting the following criteria:

 
  • Used with a SIM card under contract with a DOCOMO roaming partner in user's country, or certified to conform to Japan's technical standards
  • Supports any of the following spectrums:
    4G/LTE: Band 1, 3, 19, 21 or 28
    FOMATM (3G): Band I, VI or XIX
  • Supports Wi-Fi using EAP-AKA authentication
Payment method   Credit card
1   Prior to receiving the SIM card, there is a requirement to watch certain advertisements and fill out a survey.
2   This service is only available in certain areas. Indicated communication speeds are the maximum values based on technical standards and are not representative of actual communication speeds. Actual communication speeds may vary depending on the network environment and user’s device.
 
   

“Wi-Fi” is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.
   

“Japan Welcome SIM”, “Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi” and “FOMA” are trademarks of NTT DOCOMO, INC.
 

About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 76 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005842/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿